Darcey and Stacey Silva spoke with Access Hollywood about their hit TLC series, "Darcey and Stacey." They dish on their relationships with Georgi and Florian as well as what is to come this season. Darcey also speaks out about her ex Jesse Meester, who appeared on "90 Day: The Single Life" and reacted to his relationship, saying when she first saw him on the show it felt "fake and phony" but after watching awhile she says she thinks he and Jeniffer Tarazona are "meant for each other." "Darcey and Stacey" airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.

