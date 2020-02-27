Also available on the NBC app

Darby Stanchfield stopped by Access Daily to chat about her new Netflix show "Locke & Key," which is available to stream now on Netflix. Darby gushed over her fellow castmates, sharing, "I could get emotional thinking about the amazing company of actors that are on this show. We really had a good time working together." Plus, the "Scandal" alum showed hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans her epic knife skills.

Appearing: