Also available on the nbc app

Daphne Oz isn’t afraid to show off her post-partum body! The fitness expert shared a selfie to Instagram where she showed off her 50-pound weight loss since the birth of her daughter Gigi nine months prior. “I still have a way to go, but my aim to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my kids, and to love the way my clothes fit have been my guide,” the mother of four shared in the caption.

Appearing: