Daphne Oz is proud of her post-baby bod! The MasterChef Junior judge posted a mirror selfie wearing an olive green sports bra and leggings, saying it was only her second real workout since giving birth to her daughter Giovanna “Gigi” ten weeks ago. But she isn’t in a rush to push herself, saying “consistency and baby steps get it done.” We couldn’t agree more!

