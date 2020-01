Also available on the NBC app

Danny Trejo joined Access Daily host Scott Evans and guest host Garcelle Beauvais to chat about his new movie "Bully." Danny opens up about importance of his new flick, sharing why "it's ok to defend yourself." The star also gets candid on how Kermit the Frog helped him cope with the loss of his mother on the set of "Muppets Most Wanted." "Bully" is set to hit select theaters on Dec. 31.

