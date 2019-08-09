Also available on the NBC app

Danny Trejo can add hometown hero to his already-impressive resume. The "Machete" star tells Access Hollywood how he and another bystander sprang into action after witnessing a traffic collision that left a little boy and his grandmother trapped in their overturned SUV. Danny recalls how he wouldn't have been able to perform the sudden rescue alone and thanks the "real" heroes who were also there to help, but his son says this is far from the first time the actor has rushed to save someone's life.

