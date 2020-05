Also available on the NBC app

Danny DeVito and Danny Glover open up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about joining the cast of "Jumanji: The Next Level." Danny DeVito reveals he was floored by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart's portrayal of him. And, DeVito seems like he might know something about a possible "Twins" reboot/sequel with The Rock and Kevin. "Jumanji: The Next Level" opens in theaters Dec. 13, 2019.

