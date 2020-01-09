Also available on the NBC app

Danielle Staub is officially done with "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." The longtime Bravo personality was a guest at the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" clubhouse this week – and she dropped a bomb that even Andy didn't see coming. " I've been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day. And so, I will be never returning as a Housewife again," she said. Instead of appearing on "RHONJ," Danielle will be starting up her own cooking channel.

