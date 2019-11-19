Danielle Panabaker: Why James Bond-Themed 'Flash' Episode She Directed Is 'A Breath Of Fresh Air'

Also available on the NBC app

Danielle Panabaker is officially a two-time director of "The Flash"! The co-star, who portrays Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost on The CW's hit superhero series, tells Access Hollywood about stepping behind the camera a second time for "License to Elongate," airing Nov. 19. Why was the James Bond-themed structure a "breath of fresh air" from the rest of the season, and which 007 movies did she watch to prepare? Danielle also teases this year's anticipated Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover and the seemingly unavoidable death of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). And, the first-time mom-to-be shares how she's been feeling before and after announcing her pregnancy.

