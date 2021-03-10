Also available on the nbc app

Danielle Jonas and her sister, Dina Deleasa Gonsar, are dishing on their favorite healthy recipes for their little ones. Danielle also revealed how she’s keeping in touch with sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra during the Covid-19 pandemic, revealing that they have even made prank calls together! “We’ve actually been watching a movie. We’ve been having these nights where we figure out what day we can—and we’ve been watching, like, a hallmark movie or whatever. It’s been fun that way. We do prank calls to people, and that’s even more fun,” Danielle said. Danielle and Dina, who have partnered with Hood Cottage Cheese, revealed that the brand is hosting an online recipe bracket—for every vote, Hood will donate one tub of cottage cheese (up to 5,000 tubs) to the Food Bank of Central NY and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

