Danielle Fishel Gets To Bring Newborn Son Home After 21 Days In NICU

Danielle Fishel is finally bringing her newborn home! Three weeks after the "Boy Meets World" welcomed her son one month before his due date; Adler has left the Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit. Danielle shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs."

