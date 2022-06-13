Also available on the nbc app

Danielle Brooks, who stars in the highly anticipated upcoming film "The Color Purple" says Oprah Winfrey is very involved on set. "I am working on 'Color Purple' right now, we’re shooting in Georgia. Miss Oprah is very much hands on," Danielle told Access Hollywood at the Tony Awards red carpet on Sunday. "She’s been there while I'm saying some of the most iconic lines in the movie which has been crazy. But I've been able to maintain my calmness and be cool."

