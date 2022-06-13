Main Content

Danielle Brooks Reveals That Oprah Has Been 'Hands On' While Filming 'The Color Purple'

Danielle Brooks, who stars in the highly anticipated upcoming film "The Color Purple" says Oprah Winfrey is very involved on set. "I am working on 'Color Purple' right now, we’re shooting in Georgia. Miss Oprah is very much hands on," Danielle told Access Hollywood at the Tony Awards red carpet on Sunday. "She’s been there while I'm saying some of the most iconic lines in the movie which has been crazy. But I've been able to maintain my calmness and be cool."

