Daniela Vega Becomes The First Openly Transgender Person To Present At The Oscars

Also available on the NBC app

Chilean actress Daniela Vega made history at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday by becoming the first openly transgender person to present at the Academy Awards. The 28-year-old star of "A Fantastic Woman" took the stage to introduce Sufjan Stevens' performance of "Mystery of Love" and gracefully acknowledged the unprecedented moment. But that wasn't the only highlight of Daniela's groundbreaking night—her movie also took home the trophy for Best Foreign Language Film!

Appearing: