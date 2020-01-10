Also available on the NBC app

Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most recognizable people on the planet, but there's at least one person out there that couldn't spot him! The "Harry Potter" icon stopped by "The Graham Norton Show" this week and told the story of a very surprising run-in on the streets of New York City. Daniel said he was bundled up in a coat and petting his foster dog on a city sidewalk when a man gave him $5, likely thinking he was homeless. "That was a wake-up call – apparently I have to shave more often," he joked.

