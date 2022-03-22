Main Content

Daniel Radcliffe Says Playing The 'Bratty' Villain In 'The Lost City' Was Fun

Daniel Radcliffe is leaning into his role as a villain in "The Lost City." Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with the actor at the premiere of the film, and he opened up about taking on the role opposite Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. "It's extremely fun, to not have to be like the emotional center of anything or even vaguely likable is great!" he joked. Daniel also shared what it was like working with Evan Rachel Wood in his upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic.

