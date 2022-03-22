Also available on the nbc app

Daniel Radcliffe is leaning into his role as a villain in "The Lost City." Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with the actor at the premiere of the film, and he opened up about taking on the role opposite Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. "It's extremely fun, to not have to be like the emotional center of anything or even vaguely likable is great!" he joked. Daniel also shared what it was like working with Evan Rachel Wood in his upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution