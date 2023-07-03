Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan spoke with Access Hollywood about their show, “Miracle Workers: End Times.” Daniel, who recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke, also opened up about fatherhood. He also shared about the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series and if he’d want to be apart of that. “I certainly haven't.I mean, I don't, I think it's very much like they're going for a new series and it would be, there would be somebody else playing Harry. So I think it would be very weird for me to show up. I'm very, you know, I'm very excited to see what other people do with that. And I think the thing, you know, the comparison I've made is like to a story like ‘Sherlock Holmes.’ You know, it was always gonna, I think the Potter series of books was always going to be bigger than like one interpretation or one franchise. So it'll be cool to like, see the, the torch get passed on,” he shared. “Miracle Workers: End Times” returns Monday, July 10 at 10pm ET/PT on TBS.

