Main Content

Daniel Radcliffe Gushes About Fatherhood & Reveals If He’d Want To Join New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

CLIP07/03/23

Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan spoke with Access Hollywood about their show, “Miracle Workers: End Times.” Daniel, who recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke, also opened up about fatherhood. He also shared about the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series and if he’d want to be apart of that. “I certainly haven't.I mean, I don't, I think it's very much like they're going for a new series and it would be, there would be somebody else playing Harry. So I think it would be very weird for me to show up. I'm very, you know, I'm very excited to see what other people do with that. And I think the thing, you know, the comparison I've made is like to a story like ‘Sherlock Holmes.’ You know, it was always gonna, I think the Potter series of books was always going to be bigger than like one interpretation or one franchise. So it'll be cool to like, see the, the torch get passed on,” he shared. “Miracle Workers: End Times” returns Monday, July 10 at 10pm ET/PT on TBS.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: daniel radcliffe, harry potter, harry potter tv series, daniel radcliffe interview, Geraldine Viswanathan, Miracle Workers, miracle workers end times, daniel radcliffe baby, parenting, babies
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.