Also available on the nbc app

Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about playing Harry Potter, nearly 20 years after the first film was released. Access Hollywood caught up with the star, who is reflecting on his time as the famous wizard. “Franky, I was learning to act a lot of those years,” he said. “Harry was a character that was obviously changing and developing a lot so it wasn’t playing the same thing every year.” Daniel is now starring as a preacher in season three of “Miracle Workers” alongside Steve Buscemi. He compared his time on the show, where he changes character each season, to his longstanding role in "Harry Potter." “There was a lot to keep me interested [in the "Harry Potter" films], but then there is something joyous about getting to do this thing that you know you’re only going to do once,” he said. Steve echoed his sentiment, comparing his role on "Boardwalk Empire" to the Outlaw he plays in the new season of "Miracle Workers." "Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail" will premiere on TBS on July 13.

Appearing: