Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about his rapid rise to fame at such a young age after his starring role in “Harry Potter”in a new BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” interview. Daniel talks about how he turned to drinking to cope with his feelings about the pressure. The 30-year-old, who is now sober, also admitted that he’ll never know if his role in the film caused his drinking problem or if it is an issue he would have dealt with regardless.

