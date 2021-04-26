Also available on the nbc app

Daniel Kaluuya is speaking about mentioning sex during his Oscars acceptance speech. The star took home the Academy Awards for Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and during the acceptance speech for his first Oscar he got a little racy talking about sex – in front of his mom! Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke with the star in the press room, who dished about his speech saying that his mom is probably going to have a few words to say to him.

