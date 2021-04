Also available on the nbc app

Daniel Kaluuya dedicated his 2021 SAG Award to the late Chadwick Boseman. Daniel took home the big award for male actor in a supporting role for his performance in "Judas and the Black Messiah." During his acceptance speech, he said that this award was “for” the late actor, who was also nominated in the category for his performance in "Da 5 Bloods."

