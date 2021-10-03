Also available on the nbc app

Daniel Craig is happy to have gotten a royal send-off for his final James Bond film. The actor and his co-star, Léa Seydoux, tell Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the "emotional" London premiere for "No Time To Die," and how it felt to see Kate Middleton and Prince William turn up on the red carpet. And, Léa reacts to the idea that Bond himself has become more sexualized on screen instead of just the female characters. "No Time To Die" hits theaters on Oct. 8.

