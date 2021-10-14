Main Content

Daniel Craig is getting candid about his nightlife choices. The "No Time To Die" star joined friend Bruce Bozzi on Sirius XM's "Lunch With Bruce" podcast recently and Daniel explained that he's actually preferred LGBTQ+ venues since young adulthood because it's helped him stay out of trouble. "I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often," he said.

