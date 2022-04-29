Main Content

Danica Patrick Reveals She Got Her Breast Implants Removed After Scary Health Issues

CLIP04/29/22

Danica Patrick is opening up about getting her breast implants removed after suffering several severe health issues. The 40-year-old former race car driver took to her Instagram on Friday to share the personal news. Danica explained the backstory of when and why she decided to get implants, and reflected on the health issues she faced for many years after the surgery. She had removal surgery Wednesday and seems to feel better already.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Danica Patrick, Breast implants, Surgery, removal, health, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.