Danica Patrick is opening up about getting her breast implants removed after suffering several severe health issues. The 40-year-old former race car driver took to her Instagram on Friday to share the personal news. Danica explained the backstory of when and why she decided to get implants, and reflected on the health issues she faced for many years after the surgery. She had removal surgery Wednesday and seems to feel better already.

