Danica Patrick is switching gears! The former race car driver stopped by Access Live to dish about her new podcast "Pretty Intense." Danica gushes over her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and his "inspiring" comeback journey. The star also reveals if she wants to interview him on her podcast. Plus, Danica goes head-to-head with Access Live hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans in a hilarious turtle racing match.

