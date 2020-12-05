Also available on the nbc app

Ice, ice baby! During an appearance on Access Daily with Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, Danica McKellar hilariously revealed why she needed a stunt double for ice skating in her new holiday movie, "Christmas She Wrote." She admitted, "I'm terrible on the ice! I can dance — I was on 'Dancing with the Stars' — put me on ice, and it's like Bambi!" The actress also dished about teaming up with Dolly Parton for a special project and even recalled once dancing on tables with Chris Pratt! "Christmas She Wrote" premieres Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

