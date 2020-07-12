Also available on the NBC app

Former “Wonder Years” star and math whiz Danica McKellar joined Kit Hoover on Access Daily to give parents some inventive tips for homeschooling and opened up about missing being on set filming Hallmark movies. “I miss making my Hallmark movies and there’s been so many restrictions these days. I’ve just been focusing on my books and waiting for the movies to start back up again,” Danica explained. She also gushed about working with Dolly Parton on “Christmas at Dollywood” and how she helped get the country legend to join the film after they met because of her book.

