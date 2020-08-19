Also available on the nbc app

Dane Cook recruited an impressive roster of A-listers – including Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey – for his upcoming virtual table read of the cult-classic film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," which will benefit REFORM Alliance and Sean's nonprofit CORE. While talking to Access Hollywood about the project, he joked about having both Jennifer and Brad on board, teasing, "All those years ago when they parted ways, I was sitting in my living room, and I thought to myself, 'Hmm, what can I do to reunite these two in the weirdest possible way?' For a great charity event!" Dane also hinted at the surprising casting choices in store and discussed Sean Penn handpicking the yet-to-be-named actor taking on his iconic role of Spicoli. The "Fast Times" table read will stream Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CORE's Facebook page and TikTok.

