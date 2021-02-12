Also available on the nbc app

D'Andra Simmons is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," D'Andra got candid about all the drama that is going down on this season of "The Real Housewives of Dallas." D'Andra admitted that she feels like Kary Brittingham is out to destroy her and shared if the two will ever be friends again. Plus, D'Andra revealed if she talks to LeeAnne Locken and explained why she thinks Tiffany Moon will be back next season.

Appearing: