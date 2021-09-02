Also available on the nbc app

The new season of "Dancing With The Stars" is quickly approaching and now fans know what pros are returning to the ballroom. ABC revealed the professional dancers appearing in season 30 on Thursday and the lineup is filled with fan favorites, including two new mamas. The announcement comes a week after the show revealed that Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and YouTuber JoJo Siwa are joining the premiere airing on ABC, Sept. 20.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution