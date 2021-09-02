Main Content

'Dancing With The Stars' Reveals Pro Dancers Returning For Season 30

The new season of "Dancing With The Stars" is quickly approaching and now fans know what pros are returning to the ballroom. ABC revealed the professional dancers appearing in season 30 on Thursday and the lineup is filled with fan favorites, including two new mamas. The announcement comes a week after the show revealed that Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and YouTuber JoJo Siwa are joining the premiere airing on ABC, Sept. 20.

Tags: dancing with the stars, DWTS, ABC, Whitney Carson, lindsay arnold, suni lee, jojo siwa
