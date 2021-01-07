Also available on the nbc app

Hello, little one! Just days after giving birth to her baby boy, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson took to Instagram to share the first photo of her adorable newborn son, whom she welcomed with husband Carson McAllister on Jan. 3, 2021. The new mom posted, "Kevin Leo McAllister. Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us… My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit."

