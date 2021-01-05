Also available on the nbc app

“Dancing With The Stars” pro Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The 27-year-old dancer shared the exciting news in a sweet Instagram post on Monday. “After a really hard 24-hour labor, and an unexpected c-section....we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful and we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers,” she wrote alongside the sweet snap. The duo first announced they were expecting their bundle of joy back in July.

