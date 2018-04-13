'Dancing With The Stars': Mirai Nagasu – 'I'm Really Determined Not To Get Eliminated The 1st Week!'

Also available on the NBC app

Pyeongchang Olympics figure skater Mirai Nagasu and her "Dancing with the Stars" pro Alan Bersten chat with Access about competing on Season 26. Mirai may be celebrating her birthday on Monday, but she won't be enjoying it too much. She tells Access she's determined not to go home first. Plus, how excited is she for fellow skater Adam Rippon, who is also competing? "DWTS" premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.

