Former Olympian Mary Lou Retton and her pro "Dancing with the Stars" partner Sacha Farber chat with Access Live's Natalie Morales, Kit Hoover and guest co-host Rachel Lindsay about competing in DWTS Season 27. Why was now "just the right moment" for Mary Lou to hit the ballroom? The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres September 24 at 8/7c on ABC.

