'Dancing With The Stars' Cast Revealed: Hannah Brown, Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley And More

It's time to boogie! The celebrity cast for Season 28 of "Dancing With the Stars" was revealed exclusively on "Good Morning America." The contestants include Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette," former NBA player Lamar Odom and Karamo Brown of Netflix's "Queer Eye." In addition, many fan-favorite pro dancers are returning to the show. Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd and Lindsay Arnold will all team up with the stars to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

