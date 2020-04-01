Also available on the NBC app

Baby Smirnoff has arrived! "Dancing with the Stars" alum Karina Smirnoff gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, a source has confirmed to Access Hollywood. Karina revealed that she was expecting back in December 2019 when she dropped an Instagram pic of her holding a positive pregnancy test and captioned, "Thanks @FirstResponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor! #BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!"

Appearing: