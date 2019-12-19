'Dancing With The Stars' Alum Karina Smirnoff Expecting First Child: I'm 'Over The Moon'

Also available on the NBC app

Karina Smirnoff will soon have a tiny dancer on her hands! The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro revealed that she's expecting her first child. Karina held up a positive pregnancy test in a cute Instagram announcement, and told People that she's experiencing "so many emotions" as she prepares for her life-changing new chapter. "I'm nervous, excited, over-the-moon happy and overwhelmed," she said. The 41-year-old is keeping the father's identity private for now, but has wanted to start a family for some time. Back in 2015, she shared with People that she'd reached a place where she wanted to "be a mom more than anything."

Appearing: