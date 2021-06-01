Also available on the nbc app

“Dance Moms” alum Zackery Torres is getting candid in a major way. The 22-year-old took to TikTok to reveal that they are transitioning and their pronouns are they/she. Zackery also posted on Instagram sharing that they are grateful for all the support since announcing the news writing in part, “Don't really have a ton of words to express how I am feeling right now, other than grateful. Grateful to everyone who has supported me and continued to help me be my full self. Grateful for the outpour of love and support. Grateful to all the advocates who made this possible.”

