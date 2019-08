Also available on the NBC app

At Beautycon LA 2019 "Dance Moms" star GiaNina Paolantonio chats with Access Hollywood and reveals what it's like working with Abby Lee Miller. She also reacts to being on the same series that gave platforms to stars Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Sioux, Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker and JoJo Siwa. She also reveals which former star from the reality series she'd most like to collaborate with!

