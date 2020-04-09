Also available on the nbc app

Abby Lee Miller is all about a good throwback Thursday moment! The “Dance Moms” star took to Instagram to share an old photo from when she was younger, rocking spandex pants, leg warmers and a side ponytail. She wrote, “I have (no) idea where this was or what I was doing? Looks like JAZZ from that demi plie in parallel 2nd! I’m telling you - the side pony was my go to look! How old was I?"

