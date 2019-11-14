Dan + Shay Spill On Surprise Performance With Justin Bieber At His Wedding: He 'Jumped On Stage'

Also available on the NBC app

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, of the country duo Dan + Shay, are spilling the tea on Justin Bieber's wedding! Backstage at the 2019 CMA Awards, the country superstars dished about their impromptu performance with Justin Bieber during his lavish wedding to Hailey Baldwin late last month. The singers revealed that Justin "jumped on stage" to debut their new hit song "10,000 hours" together. Dan and Shay confessed that they weren't quite ready to perform it, but they totally "hacked their way through it."

