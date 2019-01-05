Dan + Shay Say Their Wives Are 'The Best Part' Of What They Do: 'They're Way Out Of Our Leagues!'

Also available on the NBC app

Dan + Shay know who the real stars of the show are. At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the country duo gushed to Access about their respective wives, Abby Law and Hannah Billingsley, who have supported them throughout their musical journey. Will the ladies appear in another music video, just like they did in "Speechless"? Plus, the guys discuss being able to sing with one of their best friends, Tori Kelly, at the award show.

