Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are just as obsessed with "Old Town Road" as the rest of us. During a fun round of "For the Record" on the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet, Dan + Shay gushed over Lil Nas X's viral hit and even sang a few bars in the vein of Billy Ray Cyrus. Plus, Shay reveals to Access why he's going alcohol-free ahead of his performance on the ACM stage.

