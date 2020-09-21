Also available on the nbc app

No one celebrated "Schitt's Creek's" historic 2020 Emmys sweep better than its cast and crew – and they've got the glow to prove it! The beloved series took home all seven comedy awards on TV's biggest night and the stars told reporters in a virtual interview how they reacted to the record-breaking milestone one win at a time. Star and co-creator Dan Levy also reflected on how the series served as a platform, voice and inspiration for the LGBTQ community, a bonus impact they'd hoped for but didn't expect. And, are there plans for a future movie?

Appearing: