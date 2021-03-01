Also available on the nbc app

Dan Levy is speaking out in favor of a more inclusive Golden Globes. The "Schitt's Creek" creator and star virtually accepted the award for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy at the annual award show. “This acknowledgment is a lovely vote of confidence in the messages "Schitt's Creek" has come to stand for: the idea that inclusion can bring about love and growth to a community. In the spirit of inclusion, I hope that this time next year, this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of television being made today. There's so much more to be celebrated,” he shared during his speech.

