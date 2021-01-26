Also available on the nbc app

Dale Moss is shedding more light on his split from “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley. The former NFL athlete took to his Instagram Story to address the drama surrounding his and his former fiancée's recent breakup. “People will want to spread lies or always point the finger, but the fact of the matter is, there's no one person to blame in this situation. And, like every relationship, we've had our ups and downs and have gone through our things. But the statement that came out? This didn't come out of nowhere,” he said in part, referring to his initial breakup statement, which Clare had claimed she wasn’t made aware of ahead of time.

