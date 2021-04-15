Also available on the nbc app

Dale Moss is speaking out on where he and Clare Crawley really stand. The reality star joined the "Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" this week for his first in-depth interview about his and Clare’s relationship. Though the pair split early this year they’ve been spotted out and about in recent weeks and even appeared to confirm they were back together when Dale posted a mirror selfie of the two of them on his Instagram story. The 32-year-old set the record straight once and for all, explaining that he and Clare are indeed an item again and he promised more details are forthcoming – but are they still engaged?

