Dale Earnhardt Jr. is about to welcome a major new addition! The NASCAR icon's wife, Amy, is expecting their second daughter in October and he told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover how he hopes the couple's oldest, Isla, will adjust to big sister duties. Dale also weighs in on whether he'd start participating in Cameo and shares insight into his new Peacock series "Lost Speedways," which starts streaming on July 15, and why the concept has been a longtime passion for him. Peacock is part of Access Hollywood's parent company, NBCUniversal.

