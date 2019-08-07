Dakota Johnson Promises Missing Tooth Gap Will Make Comeback: 'I'm Really Sad About It, Too'

Also available on the NBC app

Dakota Johnson is addressing the collective sadness over her missing tooth gap! The actress explained the truth behind the change on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" after heartbroken fans noticed her new smile at the Hollywood premiere of "The Peanut Butter Falcon." Dakota revealed that the gap closed after her orthodontist removed the permanent retainer she had since she was 13 — but there's still hope of it making a comeback in the future!

