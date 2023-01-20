Daokta Johnson is making a risky joke about the cannibalism allegations against Armie Hammer. On Thursday, she presented director Luca Guadagnino with the International Icon Award at Sundance Film Festival. During her speech, she reflected on working with Luca in the past and joked about not being cast in his film, "Call Me By Your Name." "Thank God, though, because then I would've been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat," she told the audience, in a video posted by Variety.

