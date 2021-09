Also available on the nbc app

Listen up, "Fifty Shades" fans…Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are together again! Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson had a cute reunion three years after the last film in their blockbuster franchise, smiling side-by-side at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado over the weekend. The event marks the first time the actors have been photographed together since 2018.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution